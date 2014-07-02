Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 13/35 Ge Cage
This product uses up to 350 bar of pressure to remove even the most stubborn dirt. The robust cage design provides all-round protection and enables safe crane loading. With sack-trolley principle for easy transportation.
Up to 350 bar working pressure cleans even stubborn dirt away. The robust cage design protects the entire machine and makes it possible to load it safely by crane. The cart principle for simple transport and numerous other details make these machine the first choice for professional use. Handy and convienent: The lance holder and the integrated hose hook ensures that the accessory is ready at the machine. The hour meter always shows the exact operating time of the pump. Safe Storage: Accessories and tools are stored in a protected box. Easy to move: The pushcart principle makes it possible to eassily transport the machine even to areas that are difficult to access. Reliable and safe: Kärchers high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. The optional dry-run cut-out protects the machine as well as the user.
Features and benefits
Industrial spray gun
- Robust and durable: The new Kärcher industrial trigger gun was designed specially for heavy-duty use.
Speed regulation
- The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.
Portability
Independence
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|100 - max. 350 / 10 - 35
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1300
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Motor manufacturer
|Honda
|Motor type
|GX 690
|Engine rating (kW)
|16
|Pump type
|Maximum performance Kärcher crankshaft pump
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|122
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|150
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|930 x 800 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Industrial trigger gun
- Stainless steel spray lance: 700 mm
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- Electro start
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Heavy duty
- Safety valve
- Elapsed time counter