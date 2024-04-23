Boasting extremely high performance and excellent equipment, the HD 18/50-4 Cage Advanced mobile ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class is a genuine all-rounder for the most diverse of applications in industry, the construction trade and the transport sector. With a working pressure of 500 bar, a water flow rate of 30 l/min and cleaning performance of up to 30 kW, even large volumes of dirt and stubborn deposits are reliably removed. The automatic pressure relief valve provides easy and convenient handling. The valve reduces the pressure in the hose, so it remains flexible when the trigger gun is closed. In addition to this, the pressure is built up slowly when pulling the trigger gun, which effectively prevents any sudden jolts for the user. As one of the lightest ultra high-pressure cleaners in its class, the HD 18/50-4 also impresses with maximum flexibility and mobility. The robust and mobile "cage" machine has four large wheels, a crane hook for transporting over rough terrain, and can even be moved into position using a forklift truck. The intuitive rotary switch also makes it very easy to use the machine.