Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 18/50-4 Cage Adv
The most powerful machine in our UHP compact class: The compact HD 18/50-4 Cage Advanced with automatic pressure relief valve and maximum flexibility for a wide range of applications.
Boasting extremely high performance and excellent equipment, the HD 18/50-4 Cage Advanced mobile ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class is a genuine all-rounder for the most diverse of applications in industry, the construction trade and the transport sector. With a working pressure of 500 bar, a water flow rate of 30 l/min and cleaning performance of up to 30 kW, even large volumes of dirt and stubborn deposits are reliably removed. The automatic pressure relief valve provides easy and convenient handling. The valve reduces the pressure in the hose, so it remains flexible when the trigger gun is closed. In addition to this, the pressure is built up slowly when pulling the trigger gun, which effectively prevents any sudden jolts for the user. As one of the lightest ultra high-pressure cleaners in its class, the HD 18/50-4 also impresses with maximum flexibility and mobility. The robust and mobile "cage" machine has four large wheels, a crane hook for transporting over rough terrain, and can even be moved into position using a forklift truck. The intuitive rotary switch also makes it very easy to use the machine.
Features and benefits
Pressure relief valve
- The pressure relief valve reduces the pressure in the hose, so it remains flexible when the trigger gun is closed.
- Prevents any sudden recoil for the user, as the pressure is built up slowly when pulling the trigger gun.
- Significant improvement in handling, for example, makes it easier to switch between working areas.
Outstanding mobility
- Large wheels, as well as an optimum centre of gravity secure a high degree of mobility for the machine – despite its size.
- A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 500 / max. 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|1800
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Fuel
|Electric
|Engine rating (kW)
|30
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 380 / 415 / 50
|Pump type
|Crankshaft
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|307
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|321,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|328,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|747 x 1317 x 1093
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Industrial trigger gun
- Stainless steel spray lance: 700 mm
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Heavy duty
- Safety valve
- Elapsed time counter
Videos
Application areas
- For stripping paint and rust from metal surfaces
- For removing algae, mussels, encrustations and lime deposits on ships
- For cleaning decks, loading bays and freight containers
- For removing tyre debris on runways at airports
- For cleaning pipes, tanks and other containers on oil rigs
- For general tank cleaning, as well as cleaning heat exchanger pipes
- For cleaning freight/tank trucks, vehicles and equipment
- For cleaning paint booths, gratings, machine parts
- For cleaning construction machines and their parts, such as chains, mixing shafts or stirrer tanks
- For cleaning construction equipment, such as formwork and scaffolding, as well as vehicles