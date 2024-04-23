Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Adv
Removes even extremely stubborn dirt: the versatile HD 9/100-4 Cage Adv ultra high-pressure cleaner with UHP trigger gun, 1000 bar working pressure and a low water consumption of 900 l/h.
Equipped with a convenient UHP trigger gun, our HD 9/100-4 Cage Adv ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class impressively cleans even the most stubborn dirt, such as that found in the construction industry or other industrial applications. At its heart is an extremely powerful industrial high-pressure pump by WOMA with high volumetric effectiveness. It guarantees the best cleaning results by ensuring a working pressure of 1000 bar and only consuming 900 l water per hour.
Features and benefits
Powerful industrial high-pressure pumpPlunger made from carbide for a long service life. Maintenance-friendly design that makes replacing wear parts such as valves, seals and plungers easy. Central valve design for high volumetric effectiveness.
Ergonomic blasting gunErgonomic handle and lightweight design for ease of operation. Reduced trigger forces for effortless working.
Pressure relief valveThe pressure relief valve reduces the pressure in the hose, so it remains flexible when the trigger gun is closed. Prevents any sudden recoil for the user, as the pressure is built up slowly when pulling the trigger gun.
Outstanding mobility
- Large wheels, as well as an optimum centre of gravity secure a high degree of mobility for the machine – despite its size.
- A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|1000 / 100
|Flow rate (l/h)
|978
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|45
|Fuel
|Electric
|Engine rating (kW)
|30
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 380 / 415 / 50
|Pump type
|Crankshaft
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|385
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|376,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|380
|Dimensions (L x W x H) ( )
|1385 x 790 x 1090
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: UHP trigger gun (Dry Shut)
- Stainless steel spray lance: 750 mm
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- Safety valve
- Elapsed time counter