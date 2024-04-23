Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Z22

Deduster ID 130/22 Z22 suitable for use in Zone 22. For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). Mobile, torque-operated, robust.

Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³), as well as for use in explosive environments of Zone 22, the mobile industry deduster ID 130/22 impresses in tough industrial applications. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows also permits continuous operation in the three-shift system. The torque-operated and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170 litre container. This can be easily emptied thanks to the set-down trolley and also ergonomically without having to remove the drive head. A PE sack with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose at the deduster guarantees dust-free emptying and safe disposal of the suction material.

Features and benefits
Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter
  • Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs.
  • Very effective filter cleaning thanks to reinforcing mesh in the filter bags.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
  • Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
  • Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 369 / 1329
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 25 / 2,5
Container content (l) 170
Rated input power (kW) 2,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter areas (m²) 9
Connection nominal diameter ID 140
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 72
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 164
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 168
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1170 x 790 x 1580

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Z22
Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Z22
Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Z22
Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Z22
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Application areas
  • For large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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