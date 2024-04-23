Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Afc

Compact, mobile dust extractor ID 130/22 Afc with motorised filter shaking for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Torque-operated.

The mobile, torque-operated industrial dust extractor ID 130/22 Afc with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Effective cleaning of the durable and compact filter is realised with an electrical shaking mechanism. The dust extractor has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows designed for triple-shift continuous operation. Apart from its robust and maintenance-friendly design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. A set-down trolley allows the 170 l container to be emptied simply and ergonomically without removing the drive head. Thanks to a PE sack with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine, the debris can be emptied dust-free and safely.

Features and benefits
Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Afc: Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Afc: Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Afc: Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Reliable disposal of dust in a PE bag.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 370 / 1329
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 33 / 3,3
Container content (l) 170
Rated input power (kW) 2,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter areas (m²) 9
Connection nominal diameter ID 140
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 174
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 174
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1170 x 780 x 1580
Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Afc
Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Afc
Application areas
  • For large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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