Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Afc
Compact, mobile dust extractor ID 130/22 Afc with motorised filter shaking for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Torque-operated.
The mobile, torque-operated industrial dust extractor ID 130/22 Afc with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Effective cleaning of the durable and compact filter is realised with an electrical shaking mechanism. The dust extractor has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows designed for triple-shift continuous operation. Apart from its robust and maintenance-friendly design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. A set-down trolley allows the 170 l container to be emptied simply and ergonomically without removing the drive head. Thanks to a PE sack with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine, the debris can be emptied dust-free and safely.
Features and benefits
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safetyDust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive headSet-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materialsDust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Reliable disposal of dust in a PE bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|370 / 1329
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|33 / 3,3
|Container content (l)
|170
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter areas (m²)
|9
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 140
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|174
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|174
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1170 x 780 x 1580
Application areas
- For large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)