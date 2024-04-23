The mobile, torque-operated industrial dust extractor ID 130/22 Afc with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Effective cleaning of the durable and compact filter is realised with an electrical shaking mechanism. The dust extractor has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows designed for triple-shift continuous operation. Apart from its robust and maintenance-friendly design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. A set-down trolley allows the 170 l container to be emptied simply and ergonomically without removing the drive head. Thanks to a PE sack with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine, the debris can be emptied dust-free and safely.