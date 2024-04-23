Industrial deduster ID 50/40 Afc

The ID 50/40 Afc mobile deduster features a high-pressure compressor for separating all kinds of adhesive dust and swarf.

The ID 50/40 Afc deduster is safe for use in vacuuming processing machines. Thanks to a high-pressure compressor, it is suitable for separating all kinds of problematic (e.g. adhesive) dust and swarf. The machine is available in various performance and filter classes. The range goes up to filter class "H" for separating carcinogenic dust. A control cabinet with automatic filter shaker guarantees a long filter service life. Optionally available: a differential pressure switch for the filter monitoring, as well as an ultrasonic distance sensor for monitoring the filling level.

Features and benefits
Industrial deduster ID 50/40 Afc: Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Industrial deduster ID 50/40 Afc: Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Industrial deduster ID 50/40 Afc: Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Low-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose. Simple and safe dust disposal thanks to PE bag.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 138 / 495
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 140 / 14
Container content (l) 50
Rated input power (kW) 4
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter areas (m²) 3,2
Connection nominal diameter ID 70
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 200
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 200
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 915 x 777 x 1824
Industrial deduster ID 50/40 Afc
Industrial deduster ID 50/40 Afc
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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