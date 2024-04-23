While it is suitable for sweeping large amounts of dust and coarse dirt outdoors, it can also be used effortlessly in heavily furnished indoor areas: our battery powered KM 105/180 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper is highly adaptable and can be used in a wide range of scenarios. The traction drive and the motors for the roller brush and side brush are fully hydraulic, making them extra robust. In combination with other high-quality components and non-marking rubber tyres, this makes for a low-maintenance machine with a long lifetime. A high-performance pocket filter system is integrated as standard, which is cleaned at frequent intervals via the automatic filter cleaning system, and therefore can deal with extremely dusty conditions easily. Alternatively, there is also a user-friendly flat pleated filter system or a reliable round filter system. The coherent overall concept of the KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is complemented by the simple, intuitive operation using levers, convenient high container emptying and particularly simple maintenance options.