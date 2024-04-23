Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R LPG
LPG-powered fully hydraulic industrial sweeper with three-wheel rear steering. For heavy-duty applications in building material plants, metal works, foundries and other dirt-intensive industries.
The robust, fully hydraulic and LPG-powered KM 130/300 R LPG industrial sweeper for indoor and outdoor use is suitable for extreme applications, for example in building material plants, metal works, foundries and all other dirt-intensive industries. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine waste and coarse dirt are reliably picked up. The roller brush adjusts automatically to floor unevenness and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear and tear to a minimum. The main sweeper roller can be changed in no time without tools. The waste container closes automatically during transport. Two horizontally installed flat pleated filters provide clean air, even under very dusty conditions. Filter cleaning is carried out at the push of a button by a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is readily accessible and can be changed easily without tools. The motor is also easily accessible. The basicfunctions can be conveniently operated with the rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept. A cyclone filter cleans the air before it reaches the motor filter, considerably increasing the service life.
Features and benefits
Robust construction
- Solid steel frame.
- Hard-wearing industrial motors with water cooling.
- Fully hydraulic traction drive.
Effective filter for a long service life
- Flat pleated filter with 5.5 m² filter area.
- Effective filter cleaning with dual scraper.
- For dust-free sweeping.
Outstanding user-friendliness
- EASY Operation operating concept.
- Easy cab access.
- Exceptional ease of servicing.
Classic version with diesel drive
- Simple operation via lever.
- Large pocket filter with 7.8 m² filter area.
- Fully hydraulic traction drive.
EASY Operation operating concept
- Very easy operation.
- Short teach-in times.
- Reliable protection against erroneous operation.
Flat pleated filter
- Convenient handling and good accessibility.
- Made of washable polyester.
- Long lifetime.
Flexible Footprint System
- Optimum sweeping results.
- Low brush wear.
- Optimum adjustment to different floor surfaces.
Hydraulic high container emptying
- Emptying the waste is safe and easy.
- High container emptying up to 1.42 m.
Dustpan principle
- Good intake of fine and coarse waste.
- Low dust dispersion.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Easily adapts to individual cleaning requirements.
- Impressive equipment (e.g. comfort cab, air conditioning, heating).
- With second side brush on request.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|LPG
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Kubota
|Drive– performance (kW)
|17,5
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|13000
|Working width (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1300
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|1550
|Waste container (l)
|300
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|10
|Filter areas (m²)
|5,5
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|925
|Weight, ready to uset (kg)
|900
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|925
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|2040 x 1330 x 1430
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Filter cleaning manual
- Main sweeper roller adjustable
- Power steering
- Dustpan principle
- Forwards traction drive
- Backwards traction drive
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
- Sturdy bumper
Application areas
- Building material processing plants
- Metal casting plants
- Metal processing plants
- Storage areas
- Construction sites
- Iron and steelworks
- Material processing plants