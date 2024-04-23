Vacuum sweeper KM 170/600 R D Classic
Diesel-powered, fully hydraulic KM 170/600 R D Classic industrial sweeper with four-wheel rear steering. For use in dirt-intensive sectors, such as in foundries.
Economical diesel drive, outstanding area performance, very robust design: our KM 170/600 R D Classic industrial sweeper was developed for heavy-duty cleaning applications in dirt-intensive fields such as construction, metalworking and foundries. Coarse dirt, as well as fine waste, lands reliably in the hopper thanks to the tried-and-tested dustpan principle. While cleaning, the roller brush automatically adapts to any unevenness in the ground and ensures an even sweep in all conditions. Together, the high-performance pocket filter system and the automatic filter cleaning guarantee consistent cleaning performance. There is also the option of a user-friendly flat pleated filter system or tried-and-tested round filter system, as desired. The machine is also designed to be user friendly: it is intuitively operated using levers, maintenance work, such as brush roller replacement, can be carried out in no time at all without any tools, and the convenient emptying of the waste container makes work easier.
Features and benefits
Efficient pocket filter system
- Effectively minimises dust production when sweeping.
- Also available with optional flat pleated filter or round filter system.
- Extremely effective cleaning for a long service life.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
- Intuitive operation using levers.
- Main sweeper roller and filter can be replaced easily without tools.
- Easy access to all key components.
Automatic filter cleaning
- Regular cleaning extends the service life of the filter.
- Reduces dust production, even in extreme external conditions.
- Functions reliably with all available filter systems.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Easily adapts to individual cleaning requirements.
- Impressive equipment (e.g. comfort cab, air conditioning, heating).
- Optionally available: Working lights, water spraying system or second side brush.
Robust design of the machine for safe work
- Permits applications in extreme external conditions.
- Leads to longer service life of components and machine.
- Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Dustpan principle
- Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
- Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
- Low dust production.
Four-wheel chassis
- Improves traction on slippery surfaces and uneven surface.
- Increases ride comfort and safety.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Kubota
|Drive– performance (kW)
|18,5
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|23800
|Working width (mm)
|1350
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1700
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|2000
|Waste container (l)
|600
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|14
|Filter areas (m²)
|12
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|1698
|Weight, ready to uset (kg)
|1530
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1698
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|2742 x 1904 x 2213
Scope of supply
- Pocket filter
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Filter cleaning manual
- Filter cleaning automatic
- Main sweeper roller adjustable
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Forwards traction drive
- Backwards traction drive
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Videos
Application areas
- For use in foundries, iron and steelworks and heavy industry
- Ideal for use in building companies and raw material plants, as well as on construction sites
- For use in the metalworking industry and in production halls
- Suitable for use in outside spaces and loading sites