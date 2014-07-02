Sweeper KM 70/20 C
Compact manual sweeper with 6-stage adjustable main sweeper roller and fully adjustable side brush for optimum cleaning results for manual cleaning indoors and outdoors.
KÄRCHER’s KM 70/20 C offers a fast and convenient alternative to broom sweeping. The machine features a 20 litre waste container, adjustable roller brush and a side brush for edges, and is light and easy to use.
Features and benefits
Drive of main sweeper roller
- Main sweeper roller is driven by both wheels – for an even sweeping result in left and right turns.
Adjustable push handle
- Three adjustment options for maximum ergonomics.
- Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.
Large waste container
- Ergonomic container handle for easy operation and emptying.
Dust filter
- Dust filter cleans the exhaust air and prevents dust from flying up during sweeping.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|manual
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|2800
|Working width (mm)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|700
|Tank volume, gross/net (l)
|42 / 20
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|22
|Weight, ready to uset (kg)
|23
|Package weight (kg)
|25,9
|Packaging dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|795 / 400 / 935
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1300 / 765 / 1035
Scope of supply
- Fine dust filter
Equipment
- Sweeper drive, manual
- Main sweeper roller adjustable
- Foldable push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
Accessories
AWARDS
Best of Heimwerker Praxis 2014
Our KM 70/20 C sweeper was chosen as one of the highlights of the tools industry by the magazine "HEIMWERKER PRAXIS 1/2014".
Best Tool 2014
The KM 70/20 C sweeper was awarded the accolade "BEST TOOL 2014" by the magazine "Heimwerker Praxis".