Push sweeper for simple and breezing cleaning of outdoor areas. Six times faster than a broom. Almost dust-free sweeping by airflow control and fine dust filter. Retractable side brushes. Main roller brush is height adjustable and therefore adaptive to different surfaces. Main roller brush is driven by both wheels. Push handle adjusts in 3 stages to suit height and reach of user and can be folded completely flat for space-saving storage. Machine is equipped with 2 side brushes as standard.