The ProKM 400 is distinguished by the two-wheel drive design of the roller brush. The advantage of this drive type is the directional stability of the machine and its turning performance. Even if only one wheel is driven on tight bends, the roller brush works uniformly and delivers excellent cleaning results. This manoeuvrable machine sweeps equally well in left and right turns. The height of the side brush can be varied in four stages. Weighing just 20 kg, the machine works according to the dustpan principle: with minimal effort, the dirt is conveyed in the direction of travel into the 40 l collecting container, which is in front of the roller brush. The side brush can be raised off the ground in open areas. This means that unwanted dust dispersion can largely be avoided. The sweeping container is fitted with an ergonomically shaped handle and can be emptied easily. The machine can alsobe conveniently gripped at the front on the sturdy frame, e.g. in order to lift it over stairs. The push handle can be adjusted in three stages to the height of the user or completely folded. After use, the handle can be folded down and the machine can be stowed away in an upright position to save space.