Sweeper ProKM 400
Elegant manual sweeper for cleaning small surfaces in indoor and outdoor areas. Easy to push and manoeuvre. Low-dust sweeping thanks to controlled air flow and dust filter.
The ProKM 400 is distinguished by the two-wheel drive design of the roller brush. The advantage of this drive type is the directional stability of the machine and its turning performance. Even if only one wheel is driven on tight bends, the roller brush works uniformly and delivers excellent cleaning results. This manoeuvrable machine sweeps equally well in left and right turns. The height of the side brush can be varied in four stages. Weighing just 20 kg, the machine works according to the dustpan principle: with minimal effort, the dirt is conveyed in the direction of travel into the 40 l collecting container, which is in front of the roller brush. The side brush can be raised off the ground in open areas. This means that unwanted dust dispersion can largely be avoided. The sweeping container is fitted with an ergonomically shaped handle and can be emptied easily. The machine can alsobe conveniently gripped at the front on the sturdy frame, e.g. in order to lift it over stairs. The push handle can be adjusted in three stages to the height of the user or completely folded. After use, the handle can be folded down and the machine can be stowed away in an upright position to save space.
Features and benefits
Drive of main sweeper roller
- Main sweeper roller is driven by both wheels – for an even sweeping result in left and right turns.
Adjustable push handle
- Three adjustment options for maximum ergonomics.
- Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.
Large waste container
- Ergonomic container handle for easy operation and emptying.
- Wheels protruding to the rear make transporting the unit over steps easier
Dust filter
- Dust filter cleans the exhaust air and prevents dust from flying up during sweeping.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|manual
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|2800
|Working width (mm)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|700
|Tank volume, gross/net (l)
|42 / 20
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|20
|Weight, ready to uset (kg)
|20
|Package weight (kg)
|23,7
|Packaging dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|795 / 400 / 935
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1300 / 810 / 1040
Equipment
- Sweeper drive, manual
- Foldable push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
Application areas
- Smaller parks and car parks
- Paths
- Hotel
- Production halls
- Also suitable for sweeping in agricultural holdings, on farms and in barns