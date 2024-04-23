Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp
Comfortable, modern ride-on sweeper for professional use indoors and outdoors for areas from 6,000 m²/h to 7,800 m²/h.
TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION: Drive: - 24 V/750 W DC motor - 1 pedal for forward and reverse - small turning radius (3350 mm) - automatic parking brake with vacuum technology - automatic engine cut out when driver leaves seat - effective round filter system with automatic filter cleaning Sweeping/vacuum system: This machine uses the overthrow principle. In other words, the roller brush throws the dirt up and back into the dirt container. The floating roller brush adjusts automatically to uneven surfaces. The filter and roller brush can be replaced without tools. With integrated coarse dirt flap for coarse waste, e.g. cans, split, gravel or wet leaves. The side brush and roller brush are hydraulically driven. A second optional side brush is available. Dirt container: Both 50 litre dirt containers can be removed from the side. Operation: The main roller brush and side brush can be automatically lifted and lowered via a switch. Forward and reverse via one pedal.
Features and benefits
Impact protectionProtects the sweeper and obstacles within the area being cleaned.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning systemThe filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Easy to maintainFilter and roller brush easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance.
EASY Operation operating concept
- Clear and logical arrangement of all controls in the handle and field of view for ease of use.
- Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive– performance (V/kW)
|24 / 2,1
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|6000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|7800
|Working width (mm)
|700
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1000
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|1300
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|240
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2,5
|Waste container (l)
|100
|Climbing ability (%)
|15
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter areas (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|320
|Weight, ready to uset (kg)
|300
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|2006 x 1005 x 1343
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
- Wheels, non-marking
Equipment
- Filter cleaning manual
- Filter cleaning automatic
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Forwards traction drive
- Backwards traction drive
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
Videos
Application areas
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Perfect for building service contractors, in the retail sector or public buildings.
- Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses