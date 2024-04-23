Individually configurable vacuum sweeper, available with manual or electro-hydraulic container lift. Optional, patented rotating side brush allows cleaning in corners in a single pass! Cleans in a single pass, unlike other machines which need 5 to 7 passes. (Cleans in three passes without rotating side brush due to this new sweeping concept). The position of the main roller brush between the rear wheels allows driving over high kerbs without damage to the sweeping system. The Teach system automatically adjusts the main roller brush appropriate to wear for constant, optimal sweeping results. There are three contact pressures to choose from, depending on the surface and type of dirt. A further feature is the patented, fully automatic Tact filter cleaning system for dust-free operation and the patented Kärcher Intelligent Key system, which, among other things, controls the assignment of different user rights. The multifunctional display provides clear menu guidance in 28 languages and displays, e.g. information on roller brush wear or the selected roller brush contact pressure.