Vacuum sweeper KM 105/110 R Bp Pack
Ride-on vacuum sweeper with Tact filter cleaning system, unique sweeping crescent side brush (optional), main sweeper roller is automatically adjusted to wear via Teach system and new sweeping concept.
Individually configurable vacuum sweeper with hydraulic container lift. Optional, patented sweeping crescent side brush enables corner cleaning in a single pass! Cleans in a single pass, unlike other machines which need 5 to 7 passes - and sweeping by hand is not necessary. Cleans in three passes without sweeping crescent side brush due to this new sweeping concept. The position of the main sweeper roller between the rear wheels allows driving over high kerbs without damage to the sweeping system. The Teach system automatically adjusts the main sweeper roller to wear and tear for consistently outstanding sweeping results. There are three contact pressures to choose from, depending on the terrain and type of dirt. A further feature is the patented, fully automatic Tact filter cleaning system for dust-free operation and the patented Kärcher Intelligent Key system, which, among other things, controls the assignment of different user rights. The multifunctional display provides clear menu guidance in 28 languages and displays information on, for example, roller brush wear or the selected roller brush contact pressure.
Features and benefits
Rotating side brush (optional)
- No more tedious sweeping by hand.
- Cleans in corners in a single pass.
Innovative, highly effective and automatic Tact filter cleaning system
- Consistently clean pores for an optimal cleaning result.
- Automatic cleaning.
Teach System
- Automatic roller brush correction according to wear.
- Three contact pressures adjustable at the push of a button.
Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Programmable in 28 different languages.
- Assignment of user rights for machine settings.
Roller brush on rear axle
- Easier to drive over high kerbs.
- Easy roller brush access, brush roller replacement in less than 5 minutes.
Control panel
- Machine data is shown on the display (e.g. main sweeper roller wear display).
- Colour coding.
Power Plus concept
- Excess power generated in motion is transferred to a battery.
- When driving uphill, the additional power is used for the motor.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Drive type
|Battery
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|6300
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|8700
|Working width (mm)
|640
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1050
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|1450
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|240
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 4
|Waste container (l)
|110
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Weight, ready to uset (kg)
|610
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1800 x 1250 x 1450
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
- Crescent-shaped sweeping side brush
Equipment
- Filter cleaning automatic
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Forwards traction drive
- Backwards traction drive
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Start-Stop System
- Teach System
- Power Plus System
- Automatic wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller
- Tact filter cleaning
- Multifunctional display
- Individual user languages/user rights
- Shared service concept
- Home Base fastening option
- Main sweeper roller on rear axle
- Dynamic Sweeping
Application areas
- Car parks
- Production systems
- Logistics areas
- Hotels
- Retail
- Storage areas
- Paths