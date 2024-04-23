Compact, outstanding equipment, easy to operate and very affordable: our ride-on vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R Bp Pack impresses in all respects. The small size of this entry-level model also makes the machine ideal for work in narrow, congested spaces, whereas it impresses in the indoor and outside area with a high area performance and can demonstrate its strengths with confidence. Two swerving side brushes with speed regulation – on the right and left of the machine –, a large dust filter for dust-free work, a wear indicator on the main sweeper roller that is visible on the outside, as well as a battery and battery charger, come as standard. The oscillating roller does not have to be readjusted and yet still removes dirt leaving no residue also on uneven ground. Maintenance work can be easily completed. For instance, the dust filter can be conveniently cleaned from the seat and the main sweeper roller can be changed without the need for any tools. The wide-opening machine hood allows convenient access to internal components. Thanks to the intelligent Home Base system it is also possible to carry along additional cleaning utensils.