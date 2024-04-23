Logistics centres, car parks and production halls are the typical areas of use for our battery powered, robust KM 90/60 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper with rotating side brush. The manoeuvrable machine masters even tighter spaces, thanks to its outstanding handling, effortlessly high cleaning requirements. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system for dust-free work without loss of suction is particularly helpful in this regard. Carrying further cleaning utensils is uncomplicated with the practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit, while our EASY Operation system makes it very easy to operate the KM 90/60 R Bp.