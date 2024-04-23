Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack

Robust and compact KM 90/60 R Bp Pack ride-on vacuum sweeper with automatic round filter cleaning system, powerful 180 Ah batteries and integrated battery charger.

Our battery powered KM 90/60 R Bp Pack ride-on vacuum sweeper with rotating side brush impresses with its agile handling and high manoeuvrability during emission-free cleaning applications in indoor and outdoor areas, such as in car parks, logistics centres and production halls. Long-lasting 180 Ah batteries, which can be comfortably charged on-board, guarantee long applications. The KM 90/60 R Bp Pack is child's play to operate, thanks to the EASY Operation system, and features a practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit to make carrying further cleaning utensils problem-free. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system makes dust-free work possible, without loss of suction.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack: Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
The filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack: EASY Operation operating concept
EASY Operation operating concept
Logical and clear. All control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach.
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack: Home Base for greater flexibility
Home Base for greater flexibility
Different practical connections for other accessories. Easy to carry, for example, a litter picker, brush or an additional container.
Robust, compact construction style with pick-up area
  • Built to last, high reliability.
  • Safety and manoeuvrability.
  • Additional components such as reserve canisters or manual cleaning equipment can be safely fixed and carried on-board.
Specifications

Technical data

Traction drive DC motor
Drive– performance (kW) 1,2
Drive type Electric
Max. area performance (m²/h) 5400
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h) 6900
Working width (mm) 615
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 900
Working width with two side brushes (mm) 1150
Battery capacity (Ah) 180
Battery voltage (V) 24
Battery runtime (h) max. 2,5
Waste container (l) 60
Climbing ability (%) 12
Working speed (km/h) 6
Filter areas (m²) 4
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 335
Weight, ready to uset (kg) 330
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 336
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1695 x 1060 x 1260

Scope of supply

  • Polyester round filter
  • Battery and built-in charger included

Equipment

  • Filter cleaning manual
  • Filter cleaning automatic
  • Main sweeper roller, floating
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Forwards traction drive
  • Backwards traction drive
  • Suction
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Battery indicator
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
  • Side brush, pneumatically controlled
  • Home Base fastening option
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack
Videos
Application areas
  • Logistic Centers
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • Storage buildings and other indoor areas
  • Hotel complexes
  • Production halls
  • Smaller parks and car parks
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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