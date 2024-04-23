Equipped with a powerful petrol engine and an automatic choke for an optimal start response, our KM 90/60 R G ride-on vacuum sweeper provides the ideal conditions for comprehensive cleaning applications outdoors. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system ensures dust-free work and minimises loss of suction. Thanks to the EASY Operation system and its compact construction, the machine is easy to operate and, at the same time, impresses with its agile handling and high manoeuvrability. The practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit also make carrying further cleaning tools easy.