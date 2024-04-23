Compact, lightweight, cordless: the battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs impresses with its standard accessory kit, particularly for the removal of such dirt as is generated during typical installation work. Thanks to the practical carrying strap, tradesmen have both hands free at all times. A flexible stretchable suction hose, a crevice nozzle and a suction brush round off the well-designed, practical set. Drill dust and other dirt are thus quickly eliminated without the need to transport large vacuum cleaners. Thanks to the Kärcher Battery Power battery, the durable machine with its great suction power is also suitable for many other uses, for example building, furniture or vehicle cleaning. For these areas of use, separate accessory kits specifically tailored to the respective work are also available. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery and a suitable quick charger are also included as standard.