Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1
Powerful, compact and very robust dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1. Specially developed for the requirements of the hotel and gastronomy sector, retail trade and building cleaning.
With its 700 W of power, our T 10/1 dry vacuum cleaner can create a vacuum of 22 kPa and thus easily satisfy the high requirements of our discerning customers from the hotel and gastronomy sector, retail and building cleaning. The vacuum cleaner also impresses in terms of comfort and ergonomics thanks to the handy bend with clip system, infinitely variable suction power control and a large foot switch which enables simple operation without tedious bending down. Fatigue-free work is therefore also possible for longer periods of time. The 2.5-metre long suction hose as well as the chassis with two fixed castors and two steering castors enable simple handling and excellent manoeuvrability of the machine. A surrounding bumper edge effectively protects furniture and other furnishings against damage from the very robust and impact-resistant 10-litre tank. The standard fleece filter bag, which can hold roughly twice the amount of dust compared with a paper filter bag, rounds off the successful overall concept.
Features and benefits
Higher capacityThe machine is equipped with a fleece filter bag. This absorbs significantly more dust than conventional paper filter bags.
With and without filter bagThe large, round permanent main filter is made from washable nylon, making it extremely sturdy and tight enough to enable vacuuming without a filter bag for a certain period.
On-board accessory storageThe accessory storage is integrated in the large bumper.
Operation using foot switch
- No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Rated performance (W)
|700
|Container content (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|355 x 310 x 385
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chromed
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Nylon
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
Application areas
- Specially developed for the requirements of the hotel and gastronomy sector, retail trade and building cleaning
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets