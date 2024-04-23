Vacuum cleaners for professional building cleaning must stand out from the crowd in terms of their ergonomics and comfort, in order to make the tough day-to-day work done by the cleaning team as easy as possible. The T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner has been designed specifically for building cleaning professionals; thanks to its handy antistatic bend with clip system, convenient telescopic suction tube, infinitely variable suction power control, and a large foot switch, it ensures that vacuuming work is easier on the back and minimises time spent bending down. An extra-strong permanent main filter basket enables cleaning to be performed with or without a filter bag, while the sizeable, outstandingly robust, impact-resistant container features an all-round bumper that protects furniture and other possessions against damage. The 12-metre long, pluggable power cable with its unmistakeable yellow plug helps to make any required cable changes easy, quick and cost-efficient. Cable storage on the device head ensures that the cable is stored safely during transport, while the integrated storage keeps all important accessories safe, such as the 300 mm wide parquet nozzle, which is included with the device. Also included is a high-quality fleece filter bag.