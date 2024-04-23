Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Adv
Specially for building service contractors: T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner with pluggable power cable, antistatic bend, telescopic suction tube, 300 mm parquet nozzle and extra-strong permanent main filter basket.
Vacuum cleaners for professional building cleaning must stand out from the crowd in terms of their ergonomics and comfort, in order to make the tough day-to-day work done by the cleaning team as easy as possible. The T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner has been designed specifically for building cleaning professionals; thanks to its handy antistatic bend with clip system, convenient telescopic suction tube, infinitely variable suction power control, and a large foot switch, it ensures that vacuuming work is easier on the back and minimises time spent bending down. An extra-strong permanent main filter basket enables cleaning to be performed with or without a filter bag, while the sizeable, outstandingly robust, impact-resistant container features an all-round bumper that protects furniture and other possessions against damage. The 12-metre long, pluggable power cable with its unmistakeable yellow plug helps to make any required cable changes easy, quick and cost-efficient. Cable storage on the device head ensures that the cable is stored safely during transport, while the integrated storage keeps all important accessories safe, such as the 300 mm wide parquet nozzle, which is included with the device. Also included is a high-quality fleece filter bag.
Features and benefits
Large, round, permanent main filter basket made of washable fleeceExtremely strong and dense enough to allow vacuuming for longer times without a filter bag.
Maintenance-friendlyThe cable can be replaced quickly and easily by simply loosening 2 screws. This saves time and service costs.
Operation using foot switchNo tedious bending down during everyday work.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Rated performance (W)
|700
|Container content (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|355 x 310 x 410
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chromed
- Parquet nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets