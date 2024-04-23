Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1

Quiet and robust dry vacuum cleaner with telescopic suction tube.

This dry vacuum cleaner is quiet and therefore well suited to noise-sensitive areas such as hotels, lobbies and hospitals. The ergonomic foot switch and carrying handle enable relaxed working.

Features and benefits
HEPA filter for clean exhaust gas
  • The optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air.
On-board cord storage
  • The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Main filter basket
  • Large, washable permanent main filter for optimal dust separation.
  • Machine operation is possible both with and without filter bag.
Great ergonomics
  • Foot switch for ease of use. No need to bend.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 220 / 22
Air flow (l/s) 43
Rated performance (W) 700
Container content (l) 12
Container material Plastic
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 60
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 1300
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 6,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 410 x 315 x 340

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
  • Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
  • Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chromed
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filters
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Integrated power cable organiser
  • Cable hook
Application areas
  • Perfect for use in offices, surgeries and law firms
  • For cleaning in restaurants, canteens or retail
  • Suitable in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools and hotels
