Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1
Quiet, manoeuvrable and tilt-proof dry vacuum cleaner with foot switch and impact protection. Two large rubberised wheels and two double steering castors enable easy walk-behind use. The fold-out power cable hook and power cable winder on the turbine head make it easier to pick up and store the power cable. The parking position for the floor nozzle and a socket for the electrical suction brush round off the features of the machine.
The new T 12/1 is a very powerful and quiet vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for use in the building cleaning industry, in hotels and restaurants and in offices, shops and hospitals, as well as for household use. The motor rating, air routing and 6-stage filter system (incl. HEPA filter as special accessory) of the T 12/1 are designed to ensure that the suction power is barely reduced once the filter bag is full. An advantage that pays off: the work intervals are longer as the filter does not need to be replaced as often. The vacuum cleaner is easy to operate using a foot switch. Thanks to its two rubberised wheels and two steering castors, it is very smooth-running and manoeuvrable. Its low centre of gravity makes it very resistant to tipping. An integrated cable holder on the turbine head ensures that the power cable is always tidy. The power cable can also be stored using a fold-out cable hook. The ergonomic delta shape of the bend ensures that users do not need to sacrifice comfort even over long work intervals. The suction hose on the machine features a simple but effective plug-in mechanism. You push the suction hose onto the appliance nozzle, an elasticated ring snaps into place – and you're done. This system also ensures that the suction hose does not come loose when pulling the machine along. Optional accessories include an electrical suction brush that turns the T 12/1 into an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner. For special hygiene requirements, a HEPA filter capable of retaining extremely fine particles can be used in addition to the fleece filter bag.
Features and benefits
HEPA filter for clean exhaust gas
- The optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air.
Main filter basket
- Large, washable permanent main filter for optimal dust separation.
- Machine operation is possible both with and without filter bag.
Great ergonomics
- Foot switch for ease of use. No need to bend.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Rated performance (W)
|700
|Container content (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|410 x 315 x 340
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chromed
- Parquet nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Cable hook
Application areas
- Perfect for use in offices, surgeries and law firms
- For cleaning in restaurants, canteens or retail
- Suitable in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools and hotels