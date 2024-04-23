The new T 12/1 is a very powerful and quiet vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for use in the building cleaning industry, in hotels and restaurants and in offices, shops and hospitals, as well as for household use. The motor rating, air routing and 6-stage filter system (incl. HEPA filter as special accessory) of the T 12/1 are designed to ensure that the suction power is barely reduced once the filter bag is full. An advantage that pays off: the work intervals are longer as the filter does not need to be replaced as often. The vacuum cleaner is easy to operate using a foot switch. Thanks to its two rubberised wheels and two steering castors, it is very smooth-running and manoeuvrable. Its low centre of gravity makes it very resistant to tipping. An integrated cable holder on the turbine head ensures that the power cable is always tidy. The power cable can also be stored using a fold-out cable hook. The ergonomic delta shape of the bend ensures that users do not need to sacrifice comfort even over long work intervals. The suction hose on the machine features a simple but effective plug-in mechanism. You push the suction hose onto the appliance nozzle, an elasticated ring snaps into place – and you're done. This system also ensures that the suction hose does not come loose when pulling the machine along. Optional accessories include an electrical suction brush that turns the T 12/1 into an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner. For special hygiene requirements, a HEPA filter capable of retaining extremely fine particles can be used in addition to the fleece filter bag.