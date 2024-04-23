Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic

Light and ergonomic: the T 7/1 Classic with fleece filter bag as standard is a vacuum cleaner in the entry-level class with a good price-performance ratio, strong suction power and cable holder.

With 850 Watt power, the compact dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic produces an impressive vacuum of 23.0 kPa. The vacuum cleaner is pleasantly quiet with only 63 dB(A). The machine has a 2.0 metre long suction hose and is very light weighing 3.5 kilograms. The moulded bend allows long periods of fatigue-free work. The good track properties of the dry vacuum cleaner are thanks to the chassis with 2 fixed castors and 2 swivel castors. An all-round bumper ensures that the impact-resistant 7.5 litre container does not cause any damage to furniture, etc. The T 7/1 Classic comes with a fleece filter bag as standard.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic: Low weight
Low weight
Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic: Permanent main filter basket
Permanent main filter basket
Made from robust fleece. Sustainable: can be washed by hand at 30 °C.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic: Outstanding suction power
Outstanding suction power
Professional quality. Good price/performance ratio.
Cable hook
  • Easy storage of the power cable.
  • Secure fastening of the cable during transport.
Robust bumper
  • Protects furniture, walls and machine against damage.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 235 / 23,5
Air flow (l/s) 40
Rated performance (W) 850
Container content (l) 7
Container material Plastic
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7,5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 62
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 3,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 375 x 285 x 310

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 350 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filters
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Cable hook
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
  • Carpeted floors
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia