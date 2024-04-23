With 850 Watt power, the compact dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic produces an impressive vacuum of 23.0 kPa. The vacuum cleaner is pleasantly quiet with only 63 dB(A). The machine has a 2.0 metre long suction hose and is very light weighing 3.5 kilograms. The moulded bend allows long periods of fatigue-free work. The good track properties of the dry vacuum cleaner are thanks to the chassis with 2 fixed castors and 2 swivel castors. An all-round bumper ensures that the impact-resistant 7.5 litre container does not cause any damage to furniture, etc. The T 7/1 Classic comes with a fleece filter bag as standard.