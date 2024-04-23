Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic *EU
Light and ergonomic: the T 7/1 Classic with standard fleece filter bag is an entry-level class vacuum cleaner, offering great value for money, powerful suction and cord storage.
Thanks to its powerful 1,000 W motor, the compact T 7/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner creates an impressive vacuum of 23.0 kPa. Despite this, the vacuum cleaner operates at a pleasantly quiet 63 db(A). The machine has a 2.00 m suction hose and at just 3.5 kg is particularly light. The ergonomic bend ensures effortless working, any time. This dry vacuum cleaner features two fixed wheels and two steering rollers for excellent manoeuvrability. A surrounding bumper edge prevents the impact-resistant 7.5 litre container from damaging furniture and other items. The T7/1 Classic features a fleece filter bag as standard.
Features and benefits
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Permanent main filter basketMade from robust fleece. Sustainable: can be washed by hand at 30 °C.
Outstanding suction powerProfessional quality. Good price/performance ratio.
Cable hook
- Easy storage of the power cable.
- Secure fastening of the cable during transport.
Robust bumper
- Protects furniture, walls and machine against damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Rated performance (W)
|850
|Container content (l)
|7
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|375 x 285 x 310
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: aluminium
- Floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
Videos
Application areas
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpeted floors