Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 eco!efficiency

The lightweight T 7/1 eco!efficiency achieves an energy saving of 40% and features a reinforced main filter basket for vacuuming without a filter bag, detachable 7 m cord, cord hook and anti-static bend.

The super lightweight and compact T 7/1 eco!efficiency dry vacuum cleaner achieves an energy saving of up to 40% compared to conventional vacuum cleaners. Operation without a filter bag is possible thanks to the reinforced permanent main filter. The 7 m plug-in power cord allows swift cord replacement. The cord storage on the head ensures that the cable can always be stowed quickly and securely. Electrostatic discharges are significantly reduced thanks to the anti-static bend.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 eco!efficiency: Extra-strong permanent main filter basket
Extra-strong permanent main filter basket
Vacuuming without filter bag - for uninterrupted use
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 eco!efficiency: Cable hook
Cable hook
The power cable is simply attached to the cable hook. This prevents dangerous tripping hazards during transport.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 eco!efficiency: Accessory storage
Accessory storage
Practical accessory storage at the rear.
Maintenance-friendly
  • The cable can be replaced quickly and easily by simply loosening 2 screws. This saves time and service costs.
Operation using foot switch
  • No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 185 / 18,5
Air flow (l/s) 46
Rated performance (W) 500
Container content (l) 7
Container material Plastic
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7,5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 62
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 5,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7,7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 350 x 310 x 340

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 505 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Steel, chromed
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filters
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Cable hook
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 eco!efficiency
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 eco!efficiency
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INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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