The super lightweight and compact T 7/1 eco!efficiency dry vacuum cleaner achieves an energy saving of up to 40% compared to conventional vacuum cleaners. Operation without a filter bag is possible thanks to the reinforced permanent main filter. The 7 m plug-in power cord allows swift cord replacement. The cord storage on the head ensures that the cable can always be stowed quickly and securely. Electrostatic discharges are significantly reduced thanks to the anti-static bend.