Ergonomic, powerful and high-quality equipment: our CV 38/2 Adv carpet vacuum with flexible and hard-wearing Glideflex power cable, extra-large working width and excellent suction power impress wherever large carpeted areas need to be cleaned quickly and efficiently. Whether it is the retail sector, hospitality and catering industry, offices, public buildings or exhibition spaces – the low weight and the ergonomic handle with integrated ON/OFF switch ensure comfortable handling and fatigue-free work at all times. Accessories integrated directly on the device expand the fields of application with the quick and efficient cleaning of edges or narrow niches, whereas a visual brush adjustment aid allows precise adjustment of the brush to the height of the carpet pile. The patented removal system enables virtually dust-free replacement of the extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags. Other time- and cost-saving equipment features such as the power cable quick-change system or the option to replace the brush without tools round off the clever device concept.