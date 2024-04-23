Very easy to operate, equipped with clever extras as standard and very suitable for large areas with particularly large working width: Our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 48/2 carries everything you need for fast, efficient and gentle cleaning. Thanks to its low weight, long, fatigue-free working times are also possible. Accessories integrated on the machine guarantee that small alcoves as well as edges are also thoroughly cleaned. Clever solutions like the optical brush adjustment aid for the precise adjustment of the brush to the fibre height or the patented removal system for almost dust-free replacement of the tear-resistant fleece filter bags make your work much easier. The equipment of the CV 48/2 is complemented by a quick-change system for the power cable, as well as the option of a tool-free brush replacement. The powerful machine is suitable for diverse applications, from the hotel sector and restaurants to retail trade and public buildings through to showrooms.