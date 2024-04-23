Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc

High-performance, dual-motor wet/dry vacuum cleaner for professional use. Effective air-blast cleaning of the flat pleated filter maintains virtually constant cleaning power.

The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc is a high-performance wet/dry vacuum cleaner with the ApClean system for constantly high cleaning power and uninterrupted use. The robust 75-litre tank is ideal for large dirt volumes and is easy to empty thanks to the tilting chassis. This vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine casing with integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. Effective semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning provides constantly high cleaning power, uninterrupted use and long filter life. The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc also features electronic fill level monitoring This ensures that the maximum allowable fill volume is not exceeded with wet vacuuming. Vacuumed liquids can be easily be emptied via an oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be attached to the vacuum cleaner quickly and easily using the practical clip system. The device has a hose storage compartment, an accessory compartment and a large storage area (e. g. for tools). Two large trestle wheels and two steering rollers give the NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc good mobility.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc: On-board storage
On-board storage
The large on-board storage space on the casing head ensures that tools and accessories are always stored and close to hand.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc: Integrated drain hose
Integrated drain hose
Easily accessible drain hose for convenient liquid disposal.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc: Semi-automatic filter cleaning
Semi-automatic filter cleaning
Semi-automatic filter cleaning effectively ensures constant high suction power.
Hose and bend attachment 
  • Convenient suction hose and bend attachment for easy transport and storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 2 x 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25,4
Container content (l) 75
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) max. 2760
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 26
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 700 x 505 x 995

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Paper
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Drain hose (oil-resistant)
  • Flat pleated filter: Paper
  • Tilting chassis
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
  • Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic filter cleaning Ap
  • Sturdy bumper
  • Protection class: II
  • Stop swivel castor
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc
