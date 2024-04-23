Large amounts of wood dust and fibre dust quickly lead to blockages in conventional filter systems – with the NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD, that’s no longer a worry. The compact wet and dry vacuum cleaner was specially developed for woodworking companies and, thanks to the Wood cartridge filter and Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, it can handle more wood dust than ever before with a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent. Certified under the new ACD standard in accordance with IEC 60335-2-69:2021, the machine is approved for the pickup of combustible dusts. For direct extraction on power tools, it has an integrated device socket with auto-start function and a complete antistatic system with conductive accessories. With its ergonomic push handle and robust 40-litre container, the NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD is ideal for use in workshops, joineries and industrial companies.