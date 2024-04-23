Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/1 Tact Me Te H
Professional wet/dry vacuum cleaner with a sturdy 75-litre stainless steel container for Class H dust harmful to health (including asbestos). With Te function for connecting power tools.
The first Class H Kärcher vacuum cleaner in this size category. With its sophisticated full-system concept, the NT 75/1 Tact offers superior safety for removing hazardous dust. Equipped with the Tact system and a 75-litre stainless steel container, this wet/dry vacuum cleaner is fully compliant with statutory requirements for safety vacuum cleaners for Class H dust and is even approved for picking up asbestos (in accordance with TRGS 519). It automatically monitors the air speed, and an acoustic alarm sounds if the speed drops below the limit value of 20 m/s. The H-class main filter has a filtration efficiency of 99.995%. The included safety filter set ensures dustless disposal.
Features and benefits
Hose selector switch
- The diameter of the connected suction hose can be selected on the control panel.
Fulfils testing requirements for dust class H, with additional test for "Asbestos" in accordance with TRGS 519
- In Germany, only safety vacuum cleaners with this licence are allowed to be used to vacuum dust that contains asbestos.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container content (l)
|75
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1000
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Rubber power cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|24,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|640 x 540 x 925
Scope of supply
- Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Suction hose type: with bend (electrically conductive)
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chromed
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Flat pleated filter: HEPA-13 (H13)
Equipment
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Anti-static system
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Filter cleaning: Tact automatic filter cleaning system
- Dust class: H
- Container material: Stainless steel
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic