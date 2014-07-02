Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 611 Eco K
Commercial, one-engined wet/dry vacuum cleaner with 55 l tank capacity for all applications in crafts, commerce and contract cleaning. Serial with coarse dirt filter, accessory in C-ID 40, acessory holder, rubber coated power cord and integrated waste water pump. Electronic cut-out on reaching maximum filling. Special filter system permits change-over between wet and dry vacuuming without removing the filter, if using an optional flat filter as main filter for vacuuming, e.g. dry dusts. Mechanical filter shaker for dry application (with optional flat filter).
The NT 611 Eco K wet/dry vacuum cleaner is a particularly user-friendly unit which is ideal for universal applications, e.g. in the trades, contract cleaning. The integrated waste water pump exhaust a large quantity of liquids out of the tank for continuously vacuuming water. One very practical feature of this vacuum cleaner is the flat pleated filter (optional) which offers various essential benefits:* The user can alternate between wet and dry pick-up without any interruption because the filter is always above the fluid level.* Access to the filter is quick and simple because it is not necessary to remove the motor head first.* The flat pleated filter (optional) increases the useable capacity of the container since it does not project downwards. The electronic level monitor automatically switches off the fan motor when the maximum fluid level is reached. The unit has two large diameter wheels at the rear and two castors at the front for high stability and manoeuvrability, it is also light enough to be carried without difficulty. A large On-/Off-switch as well as holders for storing the cable and accessories on the unit offer additional user convenience.
Features and benefits
Integrated wastewater pumpLarge quantities of liquid can be disposed of via the disposal pump to allow continuous use.
Drain hosePicked-up liquid is easy to drain via a hose.
Integrated coarse dirt filter for protecting the turbineProtects the turbine from damage caused by coarse dirt and small parts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|57
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Container content (l)
|55
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2350
|Power of disposal pump (W)
|1100
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|23
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|570 x 430 x 860
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chromed
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Coarse dirt filter
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Completely removable waste water pump
- Parking brake
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Container material: Plastic
- Clip system for extending hose
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Maintenance-free suction turbines: 1 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Construction sites
- Industry