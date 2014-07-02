The NT 611 Eco K wet/dry vacuum cleaner is a particularly user-friendly unit which is ideal for universal applications, e.g. in the trades, contract cleaning. The integrated waste water pump exhaust a large quantity of liquids out of the tank for continuously vacuuming water. One very practical feature of this vacuum cleaner is the flat pleated filter (optional) which offers various essential benefits:* The user can alternate between wet and dry pick-up without any interruption because the filter is always above the fluid level.* Access to the filter is quick and simple because it is not necessary to remove the motor head first.* The flat pleated filter (optional) increases the useable capacity of the container since it does not project downwards. The electronic level monitor automatically switches off the fan motor when the maximum fluid level is reached. The unit has two large diameter wheels at the rear and two castors at the front for high stability and manoeuvrability, it is also light enough to be carried without difficulty. A large On-/Off-switch as well as holders for storing the cable and accessories on the unit offer additional user convenience.