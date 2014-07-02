Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 611 Mwf
Specially developed for the demanding requirements of fire brigades: The NT 611 Mwf wet and dry vacuum cleaner for eliminating large water volumes left behind by fire-fighting operations or flooding.
With the NT 611 Mwf wet and dry vacuum cleaner, Kärcher is offering fire brigades an extremely high-performance work machine for quickly eliminating the large water volumes that can occur during fire-fighting operations or flooding. Equipped with a C connector for attaching all common fire hoses and a dirty water pump, which can convey up to 330 litres per minute, the fire service vacuum complies with even the highest of requirements. A PRCD-K circuit breaker designed specially for use with power generators, as well as a filter basket for coarse dirt, which effectively protects the dirty water pump from blockages caused by suctioned in stones, leaves or wood, ensure the safety of everyone involved and the machine. In addition, the NT 611 Mwf is also equipped with an oil-resistant suction hose and a high-quality aluminium floor nozzle, has a container capacity of 55 litres and, with an optional flat pleated filter installed, can be used as a traditional dry vacuum cleaner.
Features and benefits
Integrated coarse dirt filter for protecting the pumpProtects the disposal pump against blockages from stones, leaves or pieces of wood.
Integrated wastewater pumpLarge quantities of liquid can be disposed of via the disposal pump to allow continuous use.
Integrated coarse dirt filter for protecting the turbineProtects the turbine from damage caused by coarse dirt and small parts.
Integrated accessory storage
- Large bumper with accessory storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|57
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Container content (l)
|55
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2350
|Power of disposal pump (W)
|800
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|23
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|33,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|570 x 430 x 860
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: Oil-resistant
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chromed
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 370 mm
- Wet/dry floor nozzle material: aluminium
- Crevice nozzle
- Coarse dirt filter
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Completely removable waste water pump
- Parking brake
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- PRCD-K personal protection: with IP68 plug
- Container material: Plastic
- Clip system for extending hose
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Maintenance-free suction turbines: 1 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- To eliminate large water volumes during fire-fighting operations