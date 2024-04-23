Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/2 Adv

Kärcher quality at an affordable price: The NT 70 is a powerful vacuum cleaner with 2 motors. With its high suction power, the device is convincing for wet applications as well as for coarse dirt.

The NT 70-family of machines consists of large, powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaners with up to three motors. A complete line of models that shine especially when it comes to wet applications and vacuuming coarse dirt. Strong vacuum power as well as tried and tested Kärcher quality at a low price.

Features and benefits
Two motors
  • Choose between one or two motors. Both can be switched on and off at the front as required.
Easy to use
  • The container is easy to empty via the drain hose. Extremely practical due to the very large 70 litre container capacity.
Integrated accessory storage
  • Large bumper with accessory storage.
Ergonomic push handle
  • The NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle so that the machine can be pushed along.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 2 x 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25,4
Container content (l) 70
Container material Plastic
Rated input power (W) max. 2400
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 25,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 510 x 720 x 975

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Squeegee nozzle: 644 mm
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
  • Drain hose

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/2 Adv
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia