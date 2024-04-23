Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/2 Adv
Kärcher quality at an affordable price: The NT 70 is a powerful vacuum cleaner with 2 motors. With its high suction power, the device is convincing for wet applications as well as for coarse dirt.
The NT 70-family of machines consists of large, powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaners with up to three motors. A complete line of models that shine especially when it comes to wet applications and vacuuming coarse dirt. Strong vacuum power as well as tried and tested Kärcher quality at a low price.
Features and benefits
Two motors
- Choose between one or two motors. Both can be switched on and off at the front as required.
Easy to use
- The container is easy to empty via the drain hose. Extremely practical due to the very large 70 litre container capacity.
Integrated accessory storage
- Large bumper with accessory storage.
Ergonomic push handle
- The NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle so that the machine can be pushed along.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container content (l)
|70
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2400
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|79
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|25,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|510 x 720 x 975
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Squeegee nozzle: 644 mm
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Drain hose
Equipment
- Protection class: II