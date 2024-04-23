Daily, tough work on construction sites and in workshops makes high demands on both craftsmen and equipment. Our NT 30/1 Tact Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner meets these requirements in the best manner. This compact fine dust expert, with its stable 30-litre container with rugged metal castors and bumper, as well as the proven Tact filter cleaning system, guarantees uninterrupted suction of large amounts of particulate matter under heavy-duty conditions. A PES flat pleated filter that is impervious to moisture also contributes to a dust-free working environment. Craftsmen and other operators will appreciate the ease of use and easy selection of suction settings thanks to a newly developed rotary switch and the infinitely variable speed control. The machine is fully equipped with the newly developed and highly improved accessories which are neatly stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage feature. Work with power tools is made easier thanks to the power outlet with automatic on/off switch.