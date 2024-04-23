Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 55/2 Tact² Me I
High performance dust extractor vacuum with Tact² automatic filter clean and stainless steel set-down container
The NT 55/2 Tact² Me I is part of the new top class of professional wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The machine is equipped with a further development of the tried-and-tested Tact system for filter cleaning and achieves optimised productivity. The innovative wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers two motors and impresses with constantly high suction power. The machine also convinces with the extra-long service life of the filters. For continuous, uninterrupted work without the constant thought of a filter replacement. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is suitable both for removing large quantities of fine dust, as well as removing coarse dirt and water. Classic areas of application include the construction sector, the food sector, the automotive segment or industry in general.
Features and benefits
Set-down mechanism
- Easy raising and lowering of the container.
- Only the container is removed for emptying. The device and chassis remain at the location of use.
Real wet and dry vacuum cleaner
- When vacuuming liquids, the vacuum automatically switches itself off if the maximum filling level is reached, thanks to automatic filling level control.
Mobile stainless steel container
- The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container content (l)
|55
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|43
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|51,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|710 x 570 x 1070
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Stainless steel container
- Flat pleated filter: Paper
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Antistatic preparation
- Filter cleaning: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor