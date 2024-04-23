Gantry car wash CW 1 Klean!Fit

Our CW 1 Klean!Fit gantry car wash stands out with its robust and long-life design, reliable operation with practical additional programs and a high vehicle throughput.

Our CW 1 Klean!Fit gantry car wash is specially designed to meet the requirements of car dealerships, car hire companies or service stations. Designed with a focus on durability, reliability, low service expenditure and compactness, the system performs impressively everywhere that vehicles need to be washed and dried fast and thoroughly. It is therefore particularly attractive for any companies in which the car wash itself is not the actual core business, or where structural conditions prevent the installation of larger systems. Components that have proven themselves many times and been successful for many years in hard daily work ensure both the long service lifetime of the system and excellent washing and drying results. Expanded to include practical additional programs, the CW 1 Klean!Fit offers a sophisticated, consistent overall concept. 

Features and benefits
Gantry car wash CW 1 Klean!Fit: High functionality
High functionality
Gantry car wash CW 1 Klean!Fit: Compact design
Compact design
Gantry car wash CW 1 Klean!Fit: Long lifetime
Long lifetime
Specifications

Technical data

Washing height (mm) 2300 / 2600 / 2900
Drive through width on mirror height (mm) 2500
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1975 x 3500 x 3765

Equipment

  • Wheel wash with high pressure
Gantry car wash CW 1 Klean!Fit
Gantry car wash CW 1 Klean!Fit
Gantry car wash CW 1 Klean!Fit
Videos
Application areas
  • Automatic vehicle exterior cleaning
  • Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and service stations
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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