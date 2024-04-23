Forecourt unit AT-C
Check tyre pressures and inflate tyres exactly: with our calibrated tyre inflator AT-C for pressures up to 8 bar. With electronic coin acceptor for different coins and tokens.
Increase attractiveness of location, generate additional sales: With our AT-C tyre inflator you offer your customers a useful additional service without high investment costs. The tyre inflator is equipped with an electronic coin acceptor, which accepts different coins and tokens. You control the up to 7-minute runtime of the machine individually and steplessly. The machine is calibrated and allows precise checking and inflation of tyres up to 8 bar.
Features and benefits
Digital pressure indicator up to 8 barPrecise adjustment for the right tyre pressure. The simple and convenient handling ensures repeat customers.
Electronic coin acceptorIndividual and simple programming. Allows use of different coins and tokens.
Programmable run timeInfinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|55
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|70
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|423 / 423 / 1550
Application areas
- For the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar