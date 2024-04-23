Forecourt unit AT-C Fp
Thanks to the integrated frost protection, our calibrated tyre inflator AT-C Fp can also be used in the winter months without any problems. For checking and accurately inflating tyres up to 8 bar.
Equipped with integrated frost protection as standard, our AT-C Fp tyre inflator also works reliably and with precision in the cold season. Calibrated according to the country-specific requirements, it allows precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar. The runtime can be adjusted steplessly up to 7 minutes. Thanks to the electronic coin acceptor, different coins and tokens can be used – according to your individual requirements. With the AT-C Fp you increase the attractiveness of your location with little effort and expense and at the same time generate welcome additional sales.
Features and benefits
Digital pressure indicator up to 8 barPrecise adjustment for the right tyre pressure. The simple and convenient handling ensures repeat customers.
Electronic coin acceptorIndividual and simple programming. Allows use of different coins and tokens.
Programmable run timeInfinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|55
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|70
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|423 / 423 / 1550
Application areas
- For the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar