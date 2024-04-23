Forecourt unit AWT
Tyre pressure gauge and water dispenser in one: the Air Water Tower AWT from the range of forecourt units adjusts tyre pressures and fills screenwash containers easily and conveniently.
With the Air Water Tower AWT, two customer requirements are met at the same time. Firstly, you are providing a convenient and easy-to-use tyre pressure gauge, with the ability to adjust tyre pressures up to 8 bar. And secondly, the integrated water dispenser supplies clean water at any time, for example to refill the water container for cleaning the windscreen. This means that you benefit from returning customers who are happy with the service, as well as a tidy site, as watering cans and similar containers are a thing of the past. From our range of forecourt units, this unit features an electronic coin acceptor which can be programmed easily and individually and used with different coins and tokens. The run time can also be set to anything up to 7 minutes.
Features and benefits
Integrated water dispenserConvenient and effortless water removal. Site remains tidy as watering cans and similar containers are not required.
Electronic coin acceptorIndividual and simple programming. Use of a variety of coins and tokens with only one coin acceptor.
Programmable run timeInfinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|55
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|78
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|423 / 423 / 1550
Application areas
- Air Water Tower for easy tyre pressure adjustment, with integrated water dispenser