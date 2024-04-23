Forecourt unit AWT

Tyre pressure gauge and water dispenser in one: the Air Water Tower AWT from the range of forecourt units adjusts tyre pressures and fills screenwash containers easily and conveniently.

With the Air Water Tower AWT, two customer requirements are met at the same time. Firstly, you are providing a convenient and easy-to-use tyre pressure gauge, with the ability to adjust tyre pressures up to 8 bar. And secondly, the integrated water dispenser supplies clean water at any time, for example to refill the water container for cleaning the windscreen. This means that you benefit from returning customers who are happy with the service, as well as a tidy site, as watering cans and similar containers are a thing of the past. From our range of forecourt units, this unit features an electronic coin acceptor which can be programmed easily and individually and used with different coins and tokens. The run time can also be set to anything up to 7 minutes.

Features and benefits
Forecourt unit AWT: Integrated water dispenser
Integrated water dispenser
Convenient and effortless water removal. Site remains tidy as watering cans and similar containers are not required.
Forecourt unit AWT: Electronic coin acceptor
Electronic coin acceptor
Individual and simple programming. Use of a variety of coins and tokens with only one coin acceptor.
Forecourt unit AWT: Programmable run time
Programmable run time
Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight without accessories (kg) 55
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 78
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 423 / 423 / 1550
Forecourt unit AWT
Application areas
  • Air Water Tower for easy tyre pressure adjustment, with integrated water dispenser
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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