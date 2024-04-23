Forecourt unit PT

Perfume Tower PT fragrance sprayer from Kärcher. The forecourt unit for easy and lasting neutralisation of unpleasant odours in vehicles.

There are four different fragrances to choose from for use with the Perfume Tower PT fragrance sprayer to quickly and effectively neutralise unpleasant odours in vehicles, such as tobacco smoke. When choosing the fragrances, we wanted to make sure that we could offer a wide range in order to be able to cater for as many customers as possible. Unintentional mixing of the fragrances is not permitted by the technology. The electronic coin acceptor, just like the run time, can be programmed and adjusted quickly and simply according to individual requirements. The electronic coin acceptor is suitable for both coins and tokens and, like the run time (continuously up to 7 minutes operation time), can be programmed and adjusted easily and quickly to suit individual requirements.

Features and benefits
Forecourt unit PT: Four different fragrances to choose from
Four different fragrances to choose from
No mixing of individual fragrances. Pure fragrances for almost every taste.
Forecourt unit PT: Electronic coin acceptor
Electronic coin acceptor
Individual and simple programming. Use of a variety of coins and tokens with only one coin acceptor.
Forecourt unit PT: Programmable run time
Programmable run time
Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight without accessories (kg) 55
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 70
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 423 / 423 / 1550
Forecourt unit PT
Application areas
  • Perfume Tower for neutralising odours inside vehicles
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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