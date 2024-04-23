The reclamation of waste water is not only ecologically useful. Now with the new filtration technique of Kärcher it is also for car dealerships and car repair shops with a water demand less than 1000 l/h very economic. The WRP 1000 and its innovative Filatwist filter system with a water throughput of 1000 l/h ensures very effective reclamation of oil free waste water without dosing of flocculation chemicals. The consumption of fresh water is reduced up 85 %. Fresh water is only necessary for rinsing of vehicles during wash process. Due to low consumption of energy and simple installation the WRP 1000 classic stands out for very low investment and operation costs.Filatwist is the name of the new filtration technology developed by Kärcher. Hundreds of synthetic filaments are twisted together to form a filter through which the dirty water is routed. The filaments are loosened for backwashing so that they can be thoroughly cleaned with relatively little water. Filatwist reliably retains all particles larger than 5 µm, which helps to protect components that come into contact with water – such as gaskets, seals and valves. Neither an additional booster pump nor a storage tank or an electronic control are necessary for operation with a high-pressure cleaner. It is simply connected to the WRP 1000’s outlet valve. A continious circulation of water in the reclaim pit systems avoids smell problems as far as possible. The “classic” model is mounted on a wall and consists exclusively of mechanical components, i.e. no electricity is required. The treatment process and back wash of filter are controlled manually.