The WRP 16000 washing water recycling system saves up to 85% fresh water and, with a flow performance of up to 16,000 l/h, offers efficient and cost-effective recycling of oil-free waste water – without the addition of flocculation chemicals. Thanks to tried-and-tested sand filtration, particles larger than 20 µm are safely removed. The recycled water can be reused for all of the system's vehicle washing processes. Depending on legal regulations, excess water may be discharged either directly to the sewer via the overflow of the pumped-storage reservoir or via a separator. The waste water can also be discharged to the sewer directly from the recycled water tank. Through continuous circulation and good ventilation, unpleasant odours can be largely avoided. The modular system offers the optimal solution for every location.