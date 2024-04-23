The WRH 1200 Classic is intended as a chemical-free water reclamation system for the treatment of oily wastewater with an oil content between 5 - 30 mg/l, e.g. from the engine, underbody or parts wash with the high-pressure cleaner. The WRH 1200 Classic works with a flow performance of 1200 l/h, a wastewater throughput of 550 l/d without the addition of chemical flocculants. The fresh water requirement is lowered by up to 85% and limited to the clear rinsing of the vehicles. Thanks to the low energy consumption and the simple installation, the WRH 1200 Classic is characterised by very low investment and operating costs.The WRH 1200 Classic combines two filter methods: active carbon filtration and the Filatwist filtration technology developed by Kärcher.