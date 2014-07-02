Turbo suction nozzle
Air-driven suction nozzle. Ideal for high-pile carpets and vacuuming animal hair. For particularly intensive, deep and hygienic cleaning.
Air-driven vacuuming nozzle Ideal for high-pile carpets and picking up animal hairs, e.g. from dogs and cats, etc. The turbo power nozzle is driven by the air from the vacuum cleaner. The cleaning power is considerably improved by the action of the rotating brush. Dirt seated deep in the fibres is whirled up and efficiently removed. For intensive, thorough and hygienic cleaning. Suitable for vacuum cleaners VC 6100, VC 6200, VC 6300, DS 5500 und DS 5600
Features and benefits
Air-driven cleaning brush
- The cleaning brush sucks up dust seated deep in the carpet.
- Efficiently picks up animal hair.
- Effectively picks up dirt also from high-pile carpets.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 250 x 92
Application areas
- Carpets
- Carpet