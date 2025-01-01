The aim of the Blue Competence sustainability initiative is to become the leading centre of excellence for ecological product and production design, as well as innovative environmental technologies, and also to present the solutions for a sustainable future from the field of machine and system engineering to politicians and the public. This is because the answers to the challenges of the future for a growing global population must go hand in hand: reason and technology. The fields of activity and targets for sustainable business are clearly defined:

Energy efficiency: achieve more with less.

Energy sources and usage: make more efficient use of existing energy sources. Develop and implement new alternative energies.

Optimise resource usage: optimise raw material usage and develop new and alternative raw materials.

Emissions: reduce the level of emissions or avoid emissions completely.

Mobility: solutions for the era when the automobile in its current form is no more.

Recycling management: avoid, reduce and sensibly recycle waste.

Reduce life-cycle costs: from raw material and energy production, via production, operation and recycling through to the overall consequences of the actions of all participants.

The scale of the responsibility and the tasks is immense. A long path lies ahead of us all. Another step has been taken. Many others will follow. Sustainability is not a remote target for the future, but our daily duty and task. This is because, ultimately, it is all about nothing less than everyone's future.