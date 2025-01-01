Removing weeds

Up to 98 °CKill the parts of plants above ground and the roots below using hot water.
> 100 °CSteam cleaner with additional foam production. The foam is used for insulation purposes and is intended to prevent the steam from cooling too quickly.
> 100 °CKill the parts of plants above ground. However, heat transfer from steam is nowhere near as effective as that from hot water. Roots are not effectively attacked.
> 350 °C Kill weeds using intense heat from hot air.
> 400 °C The plants are heated using burning gas, causing them to die and partially burn.
Weed brushes and strimmers remove the plants from the roots.
Herbicide is applied to the leaves using a spray unit.
Plants and roots are weakened and destroyed, including the seeds.
Plants are weakened and destroyed. Limited penetration.
Surface growth is destroyed. Limited penetration.
Surface growth is burned. Limited penetration.
The parts of plants above ground are removed using a steel brush. No penetration
Herbicide weakens and destroys the cell structure of the plant down to the roots.
Can be used on all surfaces, including critical and hard-to-reach areas.
Can be used on all surfaces, including critical and hard-to-reach areas.
Ineffective in moist conditions.
Cannot be used in extremely dry conditions, ineffective in moist conditions.
Standard in public areas; achieves desired clean, smart look in towns and cities as the weeds are removed directly.
Generally prohibited, may be used on paved and compacted areas only with special authorisation, certificate of expertise required.
Sustainability/effectiveness
Up to four applications in the first year, decreasing the following year.
Up to four applications in the first year, decreasing the following year.
Application must be repeated about every 4 weeks.
Up to four applications in the first year.