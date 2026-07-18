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    Adapter 6 TR22IG-M22AG | Kärcher

    Brass and black plastic threaded connector with hexagonal shape, featuring a number 6 marking.

    Adapter 6 TR22IG-M22AG

    Part number: 4.111-034.0

    Adapter 6 to connect the new device with the old hose and the old hose with the new gun
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